Nepal’s interim government head proposes holding elections on March 4

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. Sushila Karki, who was sworn in as head of the Nepalese interim government earlier in the day, has proposed holding general elections on March 4, 2026, the India Today television channel reported.

The proposal was one of the topics discussed during the interim cabinet’s first meeting.

Karki, Nepal’s former Chief Justice, was appointed head of the interim government after mass riots led to the resignation of the previous prime minister, Sharma Oli. Karki’s appointment came a s a result of two-day negotiations between the country’s top brass, President Ram Chandra Paudela, and Gen Z youth movement activists.

Earlier this week, protests against corruption and a ban on social media escalated into riots in Kathmandu and other Nepali cities. Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned amid the protests. The protesters, most of them being students and activists from the Gen Z youth movement, set fire to government buildings, including parliament, the Supreme Court, and prosecutor’s office, and staged attacks on houses of politicians and government officials. Street violence has reportedly claimed more than 50 loves, with more than 1,300 people receiving injuries. A curfew was declared in the country.