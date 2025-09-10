Ex-chairman of Supreme Court of Nepal ready to head interim cabinet — portal

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. Former chairman of the Supreme Court of Nepal Sushila Karki, called upon by the protesters to head a transitional government, has agreed to do so, the Khabarhub portal reported quoting a representative of the Gen-Z youth movement, whose activists have become one of the main participants of mass actions.

"Former chairman of the Supreme Court Sushila Karki has sent a message confirming her willingness to head the interim government," the representative said. "With her consent, we can now start interacting with the army commander."

According to Khabarhub, the Gen-Z movement now intends to meet with the Chief of Staff of the Nepalese Army Ashok Raj Sigdel to discuss the formation of an interim cabinet under Karki’s leadership and receive approval of her candidacy. The decision to recommend Karki for the post of head of the transitional government was made following a five-hour virtual meeting of Gen-Z activists. The former head of Nepal's highest judicial body was not a participant in the discussions, but later confirmed her agreement by phone.

Karki, chaired the Supreme Court from 2016 to 2017, becoming the first woman ever to serve in this post. She was recommended for the position by the Constitutional Council during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sharma Oli. Karki is known for her strong support of efforts to combat corruption in the judicial system. Throughout her career, she led several high-profile cases, including the conviction of former Minister of Communications and Information Technology Jayaprakash Gupta for corruption. After leaving the post, she became a prominent civil activist.