Military parade shows China’s readiness to challenge US — Japanese experts

TOKYO, September 4. /TASS/. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s military parade has made it clear that Beijing is ready to challenge the US as it seeks to strengthen its position as one of the leaders of the international community, Japan’s leading China experts told the Yomiuri newspaper.

"The parade underlined Beijing’s strategic intention to challenge the United States’ military superiority in the western part of the Pacific Ocean, particularly with regard to Taiwan," said Masayuki Masuda, head of the China department at a research institute under the Japanese Defense Ministry. He pointed out that all components of China's nuclear triad had for the first time been showcased in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, along with missiles and hypersonic weapons designed to prevent the US Armed Forces from reaching areas along the Chinese coast.

"Previous parades only showcased progress in the development of certain weapons. However, this time, Beijing clearly sought to make the US see its comprehensive capability to carry out actual military operations, as well as its achievements in building the country’s military strength," the analyst added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the parade alongside his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – a move aimed at "presenting him as the leader of the international community," Keio University professor Tomoki Kamo noted. According to him, in his address, Xi "sought to emphasize China’s role as a defender of the post-war world order, which challenges the current US administration’s attempts to undermine the free trade system by pursuing a policy of high tariffs."

The People’s Liberation Army of China held a large-scale military parade on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on September 3, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The event was attended by President Xi Jinping of China, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and the heads of state and government from 24 other countries.