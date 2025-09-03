Kim Jong Un thanks Putin for praising North Korean troops’ actions in Kursk Region

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his praise of the role North Korean troops played in liberating the Kursk Region from the Ukrainian armed forces.

"Within the framework of the [comprehensive strategic partnership] agreement, and in accordance with our obligations under this agreement, we fought alongside the Russian people and army. Comrade Putin, I am especially grateful to you for repeatedly praising the feats of our soldiers, including here today," Kim Jong Un said in response to Putin's words that Moscow will never forget the courage and heroism of the North Korean soldiers who fought in the Kursk Region.

According to the North Korean leader, Pyongyang considers helping Moscow a fraternal duty. "If there is anything we can do to help Russia, we will definitely do it. We will consider it a fraternal duty and do everything we can to achieve it," he said.

Russia and North Korea have had a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in place since 2024, which includes mutual defense. Loyal to their alliance, North Korean servicemen took part in liberating certain areas of the Kursk Region from invading Ukrainian forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov noted the courage and important role of the North Korean troops in defending the region.

A massive Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6, 2024. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy lost more than 76,500 servicemen during the hostilities in the Kursk area. The complete clearing of the territory took 264 days. On April 26, 2025, Gerasimov reported to Putin that the operation to liberate the Kursk Region was complete.