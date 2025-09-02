Hungary interested in civilized West-East cooperation — foreign minister

BUDAPEST, September 2. /TASS/. Hungary advocates for constructive and civilized cooperation between the West and the East, emphasizing that a return to confrontation would be contrary to its national interests. Hungarian Foreign Minister and Foreign Economic Relations Minister Peter Szijjarto expressed this stance ahead of his upcoming visit to China.

Zoltan Kovacs, State Secretary for International Communications and Relations in the Office of the Hungarian Prime Minister, quoted Szijjarto, stating, "Hungary is committed to fostering peaceful cooperation between the West and the East, rather than reverting to a bloc-versus-bloc confrontation."

The foreign minister highlighted that strengthening such international ties aligns with Hungary’s strategic interests and supports the country’s economic growth. As a key nexus for economic exchanges between East and West, Hungary stands to benefit significantly from enhanced cooperation.

During his visit to Beijing, Szijjarto is scheduled to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and engage with leaders of major Chinese corporations to explore investment opportunities. He will also attend a military parade in Beijing on September 3, showcasing China’s national celebrations.