IN BRIEF: What is known about Tianjin Declaration adopted by leaders of SCO countries

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states adopted a declaration following the Tianjin summit.

TASS has compiled the document's main provisions.

Development of the association

The SCO member countries have decided to establish an SCO Development Bank.

They also decided to merge the statuses of "observer" and "dialogue partner."

The countries will strengthen cooperation on sustainable development issues, "including in the field of industry, efficient waste management and resource use in accordance with the principles of environmental protection, energy conservation and clean energy development, with a view to ensuring the SCO's contribution to promoting sustainable socio-economic development."

The SCO countries have declared their intention to develop partnerships in agriculture and e-commerce, and have agreed to jointly develop tourism and medicine.

Participants in the association have expressed their readiness to collaborate in preventing security risks associated with artificial intelligence.

The SCO countries agreed to "strengthen scientific and technical achievements and innovations."

The SCO welcomes the development of customs partnerships, including digitalization, as well as "single window" and "smart customs" mechanisms.

The SCO countries advocated further development of cooperation in the transport sector on a fair and balanced basis, emphasizing "the importance of creating new and modernizing existing international transport routes, including promoting the activities of the North-South and East-West corridors."

Military cooperation

The SCO countries advocate strict compliance with the NPT Treaty provisions.

The participants of the association called for "full compliance with the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction (CWC) as an important instrument in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation."

The SCO countries also expressed their willingness to cooperate in the military sphere.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, emphasizing the importance of not applying double standards in the fight against it.

Need for UN reform

The SCO countries believe that the UN must be reformed to adapt "to modern political and economic realities."

The leaders welcomed the annual UN General Assembly resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism.

The organization intends to continue high-level dialogue with the UN, other international organizations, and interested states.

Combating drug trafficking

The SCO countries advocated for "further deepening practical cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking, including the suppression of crimes involving the use of information and communication technologies and the spread of new psychoactive substances."

Sports

The association's participants called for sports competitions to be held on a non-discriminatory basis, and for participation in them to be unrestricted.