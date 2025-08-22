Lukashenko highlights 'brotherly' bond with Putin, says two can tell each other hard truth

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he has the ability to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin things that no one else would dare.

"President Putin and I are close, we're good friends. We talk about everything. He's candid with me, even calls me out when necessary. I can look him straight in the eye and say things that no one else would dare mention, for various reasons. Our good relationship stems from the fact that we can discuss any topic and tell each other hard truths," Lukashenko stated, according to remarks recorded on video and published by the Telegram channel Pool of the First, affiliated with the Belarusian presidential press service.

Lukashenko also described Putin as an intelligent and strong leader. "He has been president for 20 years, held high positions, and served abroad. He is a highly qualified individual. Don’t discount that - it doesn't come easy, and it’s never easy at the beginning. Once we reach an agreement, it becomes easier. But I greatly value my relationship with President Putin. It is a friendly, brotherly relationship," he added.