Real target of Israel’s attacks on Iran is regime change, not nuclear program — envoy

Kazem Jalali noted that several senior Iranian military officials were killed in the attacks

ASTRAKHAN, August 22. /TASS/. The real goal of Israel’s military operation against Iran was regime change, not preventing the creation of nuclear weapons, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"At that time, we were conducting indirect negotiations with representatives of the United States. And it was precisely during the days of these negotiations that we faced a ruthless attack by the Zionist regime. Although they claimed it was to prevent Iran from creating a nuclear weapon, the [real] goal of the Israeli regime is to change the government in Iran," he said at the opening of the Caspian Media Forum.

The ambassador noted that several senior Iranian military officials were killed in the attacks. "They also targeted certain military centers in an attempt to disable them. However, our supreme leader, the commander-in-chief, swiftly appointed new commanders to these posts. As a result, we were able to launch the first retaliatory strike within 17 hours," Jalali stated.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Within 24 hours, Iran responded with retaliatory strikes. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets entered the conflict by striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran answered with a missile barrage on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had reached an agreement on a full ceasefire.

 

About the forum

 

The Caspian Media Forum opened today in Astrakhan. It has been held since 2015. TASS is the general information partner of the media forum. A live broadcast of the events is organized on TASS’s official platforms, as well as on the Caspian Media Forum’s website.

IranIsrael
US, Hungary rule out NATO membership for Ukraine, bloc’s chief says
The bloc will do everything possible to make sure that the Ukrainian army is "as interoperable as possible" with the North Atlantic Alliance, Mark Rutte said
Kiev’s desire to join NATO idea of those who make Ukraine 'anti-Russia' — Saldo
After the collapse of the USSR, the non-aligned status was enshrined in the Ukrainian constitution, Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo noted
Zelensky's comment about guarantors of Ukraine's security illogical, unfair — expert
Nelson Wong, Vice Chairman of the Shanghai Centre for RimPac and International Studies, emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky has failed to establish good relations with his neighbors, putting his country at the center of a fight between the West and Russia
Russia destroys two tanks, including Leopard, in Kupyansk area — Defense Ministry
Smoke from the tanks was observed in real time by means of objective monitoring, followed by their complete burnout, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Israel unlikely to able to suppress Hamas by force — expert
Sun Degang noted that Israel's military actions in Gaza are likely to force Gazan civilians to move to the south, which will worsen the humanitarian crisis
US raises risk of geopolitical conflict in the Arctic — Chinese expert
According to Zhang Yao, Washingon seems intent on treating the Arctic as its "hegemonic preserve," which in fact "does not belong to the private domain" of the United States
Press review: US avoids direct role in Ukraine security and IDF takes Gaza City outskirts
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 22nd
Ukrainian PSYOPs aim to unsettle Kherson Region locals amid peace push
Yevgeny Brykov, head of the region’s information policy department, stressed that residents of the Dnieper’s right bank in the Kherson Region are waiting for Russian forces to take control
Putin-Trump meeting confirms US interest in joint Arctic projects — expert
Professor Alexey Fadeyev highlighted that by 2035, approximately 19.5 trillion rubles are likely to be invested in projects related directly or indirectly to the Northern Sea Route
Italian newspaper reveals name of Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage
According to Corriere della Sera, Sergey Kuznetsov arrived in Italy for a family vacation driving an SUV with a Ukrainian license plate
Germany's desire to send military to Ukraine indicates readiness to enter war — expert
Sevim Dagdelen pointed out that the discussion about the presence of the Bundeswehr military in Ukraine is extremely dangerous
What is known about detention of Ukrainian saboteurs trained by Western intel agencies
The sabotage group consisted of career officers of the Special Operations Service curated by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate
Zelensky says he would like to hold elections
Vladimir Zelensky's term officially expired on May 20, 2024
Hamas to face 'gates of hell' in Gaza until it accepts Israel’s terms — defense minister
Israel Katz also announced that the authorities had approved the Israel Defense Forces’ operational plan against Hamas in Gaza
IN BRIEF: What is known about detention of Ukrainian citizen in Nord Stream sabotage case
The detention took place on the night of August 21 based on a European arrest warrant issued by Italy’s Federal Court
Europe fails to understand Moscow's repeatedly stated position on Ukraine — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, before making any statements about Vladimir Putin's position, the "coalition of those who want war" should read the Russian leader's essay "On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians"
Future Rosatom nuke plant to supply Kazakhstan with energy for 100 years — Likhachev
Rosatom head noted that nuclear power projects take much time to implement, and the commissioning of two reactors with a capacity of 1,200 MW each takes 9-10 years
Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau raids SBU in Kolomoisky case — media
According to investigators, a certain Bogdan Yakimets had passed information about the Kolomoisky case from the SBU to the tycoon’s lawyers
No chance of using Nord Stream 2 — Wagenknecht party
The German government counts on much more expensive gas from the US or Qatar, even if this leads to the decline of the German industry, Sevim Dagdelen, a foreign policy expert of Germany’s Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance — Reason and Justice, noted
Zelensky should not set maximum requirements for conflict resolution — expert
Sevim Dagdelen emphasized that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky could be useful, provided there is at least minimal willingness to compromise
US calls on Europe to take lead in providing security guarantees for Kiev — TV
According to the sources, the top US diplomat voiced the White House's position during a telephone conversation with European national security advisers on Thursday
China accuses Philippines of provocation near disputed reef in South China Sea
Chinese Coast Guard Spokesperson Gan Yu noted that Chinese maritime police "acted legally" in taking control of the situation
Xi to host banquet for leaders of SCO member states at SCO summit
The summit will be held in Tianjin in northern China on August 31 - September 1
Russia, helped by Qatar, returns three Ukrainian children to their families
The Russian side continues its work to reunite children with their loved ones in Russia, Ukraine, and third countries
Guinea happy with military cooperation with Russia, ready to strengthen it — ambassador
Yiankoye Haba stressed that the Guinean-Russian relations are at an excellent level
Press review: Russia wants China as Ukraine guarantor as Israel’s Gaza op may span 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 21st
Trump to pause involvement in Ukraine conflict resolution for now — paper
According to the source, the US president intends to take a "wait-and-see approach"
European leaders did not expect Trump to call Putin immediately, Vance says
A lot of the Europeans were saying there needs to be proper vetting, and the teams have to prepare the phone call, however, the US president disregarded these objections and immediately called the Russian leader, US vice president added
Kiev wants to freeze conflict for rearmament as after Minsk agreements — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Kiev's changed rhetoric regarding the military conflict in Ukraine "does not correspond to the realities that are happening in the political arena"
US court overturns $515 million fraud fine against Trump — media
According to the report, the appeals court determined that such a fine was excessive and violated the Eighth Amendment to the US Constitution
Zelensky rejects making China one of Ukraine’s security guarantors
Vladimir Zelensky said that Beijing assisted Russia by opening access to the drone market
Russian troops liberate Aleksandro-Shultino community in Donetsk region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,270 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Ukrainian drone instructors operating in at least five African countries — association
The confirmed presence of Ukrainian drone instructors has been recorded in Mali, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic, and Chad
Air defense forces shoot down 54 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight
19 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region
North Korean leader awards Korean participants of operation in Kursk Region — KCNA
Kim Jong-un noted the mass heroism and called the commanders the pride of the Korean people
Russia takes Ukraine's eyes in the sky almost completely out — security service
According to enemy intelligence, nearly all Ukrainian reconnaissance drones are being shot down along the front
Zapad destroys 74 Ukraine’s UAVs, 42 UAV control points — spokesperson
Seven electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also discovered and destroyed
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Nineteen drones were downed over the Bryansk Region, eleven over the Volgograd Region, eight over the Rostov Region, seven over the Voronezh Region, three each over the Belgorod and Oryol Regions, two UAVs over the Kursk Region, and one over the Republic of Crimea
Kiev continues terror against civilians while Russia, US seek to settle conflict — MFA
Maria Zakharova specified that over the past week, 156 Russian citizens have been injured by enemy drone strikes, including 15 killed
Russia insists on objective probe into Nord Stream blasts — ambassador to Germany
Sergey Nechayev recalled that "the target of this unprecedented act of sabotage was critical infrastructure designed to ensure the energy security of Europe and, first and foremost, Germany"
Clinton told Putin Russia, US need to fight bin Laden together — archives
Former US President suggested developing a comprehensive approach to dealing with bin Laden, as US or Russian airstrikes aimed at destroying the terrorist would not be effective
Ukraine has missile with 3,000 km range, says Zelensky
Earlier, Ukrainian media outlets reported that Ukraine had allegedly created its own missile called "Flamingo" with a range of 3,000 km and successfully test-fired it
Europe, Zelensky seek to turn negotiations into show — legislator
Leonid Slutsky emphasized that Russia would never agree to the deployment of NATO troops or, effectively, direct military intervention in Ukraine
Europe must understand threat posed by Kiev by allowing terrorism — newspaper
Marco Travaglio, editor-in-chief, pointed to Ukrainian nationalism with signs of fascism and Nazism, which NATO has been cultivating, feeding and arming since 2014
US resumes Venezuelan oil imports — Reuters
According to the report, Venezuelan oil was already loaded on board of the Mediterranean Voyager and the Canopus Voyager ships
Over 3,600 evacuated from Ukraine-controlled DPR areas in past day
According to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Alexey Sergeyev, the evacuation of children from the Sinelnikov District of the Dnepropetrovsk region, which is located near the regional capital Dnepr, is also underway
Hungary, Slovakia calling on EC to force Ukraine to stop attacks on Druzhba oil pipeline
The foreign ministers of both countries said that oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia from Russia may be suspended for at least five days as a result of a new attack
Moscow rejects guarantees for Ukraine that imply confrontation with Russia — Lavrov
At the same time, the minister emphasized that Russia considered the principle of collective provision of security guarantees, which was laid down in Ukraine's proposals in Istanbul in 2022, absolutely natural and relevant today
Russian troops liberate nine settlements in Ukraine operation over week
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,650 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 28 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Ukraine needs offense, not just defense, to prevail against Russia — Trump
According to the US President, "it is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country"
Russia can take part in economic recovery of Ukraine — Kherson Region governor
Vladimir Saldo is sure that after the conflict is over, Russia and Ukraine will establish good-neighborly relations
Ukraine subjected to one of most intense combined strikes, say officials in Kiev
An air raid alert was declared across the entire territory of Ukraine on the night of August 21
Nord Stream arrestee is retired Ukrainian army captain, former secret service member — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the suspect is a retired captain in Ukraine’s army
US political analyst predicts Ukrainian collapse
According to Chicago University professor John Mearsheimer, almost all sources indicate that the Ukrainian army is hanging by a thread on the battlefield, unable to hold back Russian forces due to a shortage of troops
Trump tells Orban he is very angry about Ukraine's attacks on Druzhba oil pipeline
The US leader expressed his support for Hungary and Slovakia and confirmed that he considers Viktor Orban "a great friend"
Russia takes new positions near Kirovsk in Donetsk People's Republic — expert
During the liberation actions, Russian troops have managed to advance north of Torsky, military expert Andrey Marochko said
West considers deploying US-led European force in Ukraine — media
According to the report, possible US support for European forces in the air could include "providing more air defense systems to Ukraine and enforcing a no-fly zone with US fighter jets"
US bans providing allies with intelligence on negotiations on Russia, Ukraine — TV
The ban does not apply to the information that is not directly related to the negotiations and received through diplomatic channels, as well as to the information given to Kiev to facilitate military operations
Ukraine conflict to end militarily but not to Kiev's advantage, political analyst says
Ending the conflict, John Mearsheimer said, would be the least painful choice for Ukraine, as it would help the country avoid further losses of territory and people
IN BRIEF: Lavrov talks security guarantees for Kiev, Zelensky with India’s top diplomat
TASS has compiled key highlights from the Russian Foreign Minister’s statements
Kherson Region’s right bank should stay Russian part post settlement — governor
During the negotiation process, of course, there will be many rumors, many different interpretations, Vladimir Saldo said
Kiev alarmed European anti-Nazis take up arms against its military — Russian intelligence
The SVR noted that when such volunteers were captured, Ukrainian authorities did not include them in exchange lists
Clinton promised Putin to consider Russia joining NATO — archives
According to declassified documents, Bill Clinton acknowledged that the NATO enlargement process could be a problem for Russia
Ukrainian army shells Donetsk region 21 times over 24 hours, two civilians killed
The Ukrainian army’s shelling attacks damaged nine residential buildings, cars and a civilian infrastructure facility
Money-like leaflets prompt more Ukrainian surrenders — Russian serviceman
The leaflets are scattered from drones over forest belts where enemy positions are located, as well as over populated areas
EU seeks to build system to control each and every device — Global Fact-Checking Network
According to the GFCN, the mandatory scanning of private correspondence, the creation of centralized data storage, and the expansion of supranational agencies’ authority alter the very concept of privacy, gradually replacing democratic procedures with a regulated digital order
Russia, Kazakhstan, China destined for technological cooperation — Rosatom head
Alexey Likhachev emphasized that Russia and China have a special roadmap for the fourth generation of nuclear power plants, for closing the nuclear fuel cycle
Leaders of more than 20 countries to attend SCO summit — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Heads of international organizations and multilateral mechanisms, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, are invited to the event as well
Vostok group destroys Ukraine’s Leopard tank, Bradley vehicle, three Starlink stations
During the day, the enemy lost more than 225 military personnel, Alexey Yakovlev, an officer of the group's press center, said
Kiev ready to recognize number of territories as de facto lost following conflict freeze
According to adviser to Vladimir Zelensky’s office Mikhail Podolyak, the use of NATO’s article 5 on collective defense, proposed by Italy to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, is insufficient for this purpose
Expert calls Russian Navy latest frigate 'sea terminator' frightening US military
The Project 22350 frigate is a modular launcher platform that can address the tasks of detecting and destroying priority targets in the coastal area and elements of carrier strike groups, including aircraft cruisers, Alexander Stepanov explained
Kiev's rejection of neutral security guarantors undermines establishment of peace — expert
Russia is highly likely to reject security guarantees involving only NATO and European countries, Wang Zaibang, a political commentator and former vice president of the Chinese Institute of Modern International Relations, stressed
No plans for Putin-Zelensky meeting — Lavrov
The foreign minister noted that the Russian president will be ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky, if the agenda for the summit is prepared
Saldo doubts reparations from Kiev for what was destroyed in Russia
According to the Kherson region governor, the war is not going according to the rules now
US vice president unsure of outcome of Ukraine conflict
JD Vance emphasized that, despite uncertainty, the progress is evident
Russian troops breach Ukrainian defenses southeast of Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region
Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the DPR head, said the defense has been breached in the area of the settlement of Chunishino
Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-35S multirole fighter jets to Russian troops
The output of high-demand military products under the defense procurement plan is a priority task for the United Aircraft Corporation, UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said
UAC patents wide-body long-range aircraft competitor to Boeing 787-9
The closest to the developed aircraft is the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, but it boasts lower operating costs
Ukrainian forces attack Druzhba pipeline again, oil supplies to Hungary suspended — MFA
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that it was another attempt to drag the country into war
Putin will now use restyled Aurus car — Kremlin
Putin made the first trip on the Aurus exactly six years ago, on May 7, 2018, when he also departed to the inauguration
Number of wounded in Ukrainian strike on DPR's Yenakiyevo surges to 21
According to Denis Pushilin, the region’s head, Ukraine used high-precision long-range HIMARS rockets and strike drones in the attack
Thailand, Russia have high potential for cooperation in media sphere — official
Russian journalists and media can be instrumental in sharing their expertise in managing large-scale information networks and deploying advanced technologies to counter disinformation, Director-General of the Thai Government Public Relations Department Sudruetai Lertkasem said
Rubicon Center operators use aerial ramming to hit Ukrainian equipment — Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of strikes against automobile and armored vehicles (including foreign-made ones), elements of communication systems, fire emplacements of the Ukrainian army
Kiev regime increases attacks on Alyoshki in Kherson Region amid talks on Ukraine deal
District Head Ruslan Khomenko added that from August 15 through 20, Ukrainian troops carried out 302 strikes with mortar and tube artillery and 82 drone attacks on the district, killing one civilian and injuring ten
Ukraine’s losses in Kursk Region largest in three years — security forces
Earlier, hackers broke into the databases of the General Staff of the Ukrainian army and according to their information, the losses are estimated at more than 1.7 million people killed, seriously injured and missing
Kiev’s refusal to acknowledge realities on ground hinder conflict settlement — US expert
Steve Gill pointed to the inability of the EU to meet Vladimir Zelensky's demands to supply the money, munitions, and manpower to change the circumstances on the battlefield
Kiev needs one hour to register loss of Donbass, Novorossiya in constitution
Governor of the Kherson Region stressed that Donbass and Novorossiya have become part of Russia under the constitution of the Russian Federation, and this is unconditional
Putin receives Indian top diplomat in Kremlin
The talks were held in the Kremlin’s representative office and were also attended by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, as well as Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar
Ukraine's Zelensky rejects recognizing Russian as state language for conflict settlement
Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine has "only one official language"
US may use UAVs as part of Ukraine's security guarantees — CNN
According to the sources, US pilots’ observation flights over Ukraine are being considered as an interim option that will ensure high-resolution images from the front line without involving American fighter jets in airspace patrol missions
Russia may generously reconcile with Ukraine after conflict — Kherson Region governor
Vladimir Saldo emphasized that any peace agreement always leads to progress
Italy arrests Ukrainian man suspected of involvement in Nord Stream pipeline sabotage
The detainee was allegedly one of the coordinators of the operation
Ukrainian special services use embassies to transfer weapons to Africa — association
Alexander Ivanov emphasized that Ukraine was seeking to create new zones of instability and exert pressure on African countries that had declared their independence from the West
Belarusian leader highlights Putin’s refusal to hit Kiev with Oreshnik missiles
According to Alexander Lukashenko, Russia had the opportunity to use the missile system against sensitive Kiev targets, but chose not to do that because Moscow in general is committed to peaceful settlement
Kiev withdraws heavy mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties
The Ukrainian military command left behind the 237th battalion of that brigade
Germany cannot guarantee security to Ukraine — Saxony’s Prime Minister
Michael Kretschmer ruled out the possibility of sending German troops to Ukraine if the conflict is resolved
Romania may offer its bases as part of security guarantees for Kiev, PM says
Ilie Bolojan pointed out that Bucharest had clearly and unequivocally expressed its position during negotiations with allies, ruling out the deployment of its troops to Ukraine
Russia left arbitration on Kerch Strait incident in 2018 — Foreign Ministry
"The reason for the withdrawal were gross procedural violations during proceedings and the illegitimate composition of the arbitration panel," the ministry noted
Maduro mobilizes Bolivarian National Militia
The Venezuelan leader pointed to the need to defend the historical right to build its own economic, political, cultural, social and military model and Latin America's right to independence and sovereignty
