UN looks forward to results of Russia-US summit — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, August 14. /TASS/. The United Nations welcomes the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump and it will await the outcome of the summit which is expected to focus on resolving the Ukraine conflict, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN chief, said at a news briefing.

"We do welcome the dialog at the highest level between these two permanent members of the Security Council and a lot of issues on the agenda," Dujarric said. "We <…> will obviously be watching what happens, and we're watching what comes out of it," he added with confidence.

Earlier, Trump said that he expects to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The plan to hold talks was later confirmed by Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, who shared that the two leaders will focus on discussing scenarios of reaching a lasting peace in Ukraine.