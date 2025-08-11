Washington promises to consult with Europe before Putin-Trump summit — Polish PM

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The United States has promised to consult with its European partners before the August 15 meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"The American side also pledged to touch base, including before the meeting in Alaska, with European partners about its [negotiating] position," Tusk said at a press conference broadcast by TVP Info.

"I have spoken with European leaders, and everyone is on edge about the outcome of this meeting."

According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders’ summit will focus on achieving a long-term peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place on Russian territory, Ushakov said.