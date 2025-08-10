Israeli army instructed to eliminate two remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza — PM

TEL AVIV, August 10. /TASS/. Israel’s war cabinet has ordered the army to eliminate two remaining Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a news conference.

"We have about 70 to 75% [of Gaza] under Israeli control, military control. But we have two remaining [Hamas] strongholds. These are Gaza City and the central camps of the Mawasi [humanitarian zone]," he said, adding that last Thursday the Israeli war cabinet instructed the Israeli army "to dismantle the two remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza City and the central camps."

"Contrary to false claims, this is the best way to end the war and the best way to end it speedily," he stressed.

According to the Israeli prime minister, Israel will begin the plan "by first enabling the civilian population to safely leave the combat areas to designated safe zones. In these safe zones, they’ll be given ample food, water, and medical care."

"Our policy throughout the war has been to prevent a humanitarian crisis, while Hamas’s policy has been to create it," he pledged.

Earlier this week, the Israeli war cabinet approved Netanyahu’s plan for taking control of Gaza City and expanding the military operation throughout the entire enclave.