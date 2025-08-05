Houthis report another missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport

DOHA, August 5. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah has once again launched a strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv using a ballistic supersonic missile, the group’s spokesman Yahya Saria said.

During a Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV broadcast, the spokesman said that the movement’s missile forces had attacked the Ben Gurion airport "with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile."

According to Saria, the Houthis’ operation allegedly "successfully achieved all its goals." He noted that Israel’s main airport suspended operations as a result of the attack.

Earlier, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the country’s jets had intercepted a missile launched from the territory of Yemen. An air raid alert sounded in several parts of Israel. There is no information about damage or casualties.