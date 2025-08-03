UN, Kazakhstan sign agreement on establishing UN center for Afghanistan in Almaty

ALMATY, August 3. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and the United Nations have signed an agreement on the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for the. Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, the press service of the Kazakh president reported.

The signing ceremony was attended by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and visiting UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Prior to this, Tokayev and Guterres discussed issues of reforming the world organization and prospects for the regional center’s activities.

On June 30, foreign ministers from member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) adopted a statement, where they stressed that the UN Center in Almaty will promote cooperation in the interests of strengthening peace dialogue. They reiterated their commitment to help Afghanistan establish itself as a peaceful and stable country.

A resolution on the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for the. Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty was passed by the UN General Assembly on March 4, 2025.