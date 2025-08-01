UN, August 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles pose the key threat to the civilian population of the country, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations, told a meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine.

"During the special military operation, it has been repeatedly confirmed that it is the Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles that pose the main danger to the civilian population of this country. And Ukrainians know this very well, openly commenting on these situations," Polyansky said.

"The civilian population does not suffer from direct Russian strikes. But the overdue prince who has settled in Kiev is not interested in reducing the troubles and hardships of the civilian population, but in passing off such situations provoked by him as allegedly targeted Russian strikes."

The diplomat said that Vladimir Zelensky's only task is "to save his own skin and convince his sponsors to continue military and financial support for his dictatorial and thoroughly corrupt regime.".