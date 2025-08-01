CHISINAU, August 1. /TASS/. Moldova seeks to deteriorate relations with Russia on the instructions of the current government's Western backers, Irina Vlakh, former head of Moldova’s autonomous region of Gagauzia and head of the Heart of Moldova Party, said in an interview with TASS.

"They are worsening relations between the two countries upon orders from their partners. One can say that they are doing so intentionally, which is certainly affecting our people," said the politician, who is currently working to form a joint electoral bloc with the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova and the Future of Moldova Party.

"To get to Moscow and St. Petersburg, Moldovans have to travel via Turkey, Armenia or Azerbaijan. This definitely increases the cost of the journey significantly, and not everyone can afford it," Vlakh noted. In addition, Moldovan citizens working in Russia cannot send money to their families at home because of sanctions.

According to Vlakh, the Moldovan authorities actually "shot themselves in the foot" by joining sanctions on Russia as the country lost access to the Russian market and affordable energy, along with other advantages, while Russia was hardly affected.