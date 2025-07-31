Israeli Air Force launches 14 raids on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon — TV

BEIRUT, July 31. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out 14 raids on Hezbollah's military facilities in eastern Lebanon, where the Shia group produced and stored missiles, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

According to its information, the airstrikes hit underground facilities and warehouses belonging to Shia groups in the mountainous area bordering Syria, as well as their bases near Baalbek, Brital, Janta, Nabi Shit, and Hermel.

In southern Lebanon, airstrikes hit the neighborhoods of al-Aaishiyah and al-Mahmudiya, as well as the Wadi Burgouz Gorge, where Hezbollah fighters were seen moving. No casualties were reported.

The last time the Israeli Air Force carried out such massive strikes on Hezbollah's underground hideouts and warehouses was on July 15. Then, 12 people were killed and eight others were injured.

According to the Health Ministry, despite the ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024, Israel has carried out more than 4,000 attacks on Lebanese territory since the beginning of the year. As a result of these attacks and shelling, 228 people have been killed and 496 injured. The authorities did not specify the number of civilian casualties or the extent of the losses suffered by Shia fighters.