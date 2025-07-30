IAEA team confirms radiation background stable at Zaporozhye nuke plant — Grossi

BERLIN, July 30. /TASS/. Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) doing a check at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant did not record an increase in the radiation background, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"The IAEA team at the nuclear power plant confirms there has been no increase in the radiation levels at the site, Director General says," the agency’s press service quoted him as saying.

The day before, the station's press service denied reports that the radiation background in the area of the plant was elevated. According to the administration, the gamma background level at the facility and the surrounding areas stands at 0.09-0.11 microsieverts per hour, which does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.