Israel to continue cooperating with US, EU to provide aid to Gaza — Netanyahu's office

TEL AVIV, July 29. /TASS/. Israel intends to continue cooperating with the international community, including the US and EU countries, to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

"Israel will continue to work with international agencies as well as the US and European nations to ensure that large amounts of humanitarian aid flows into the Gaza Strip," the prime minister’s office said.

According to it, the Israeli army had previously announced a suspension of hostilities in "key populated areas of Gaza" every day from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT - TASS) to ensure the safe delivery of aid. "We already allow significant amounts of humanitarian aid into Gaza every single day, including food, water and medicine," the statement noted.

The prime minister’s office also reiterated the Israeli government's position that Hamas radicals are using the local population in Gaza as human shields and looting aid delivered to the enclave. In addition, Israel accused Hamas of "releasing unverified numbers to the news media while circulating images that are carefully staged or manipulated by Hamas."

According to the prime minister’s office, Israel is waging "a just war, a moral war." "We’ll continue to act responsibly, as we always have, and we’ll continue to seek the return of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas. That is the only way to secure peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike," the statement said.