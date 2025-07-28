Gaza needs 700 truckloads of aid per day — Egyptian president

CAIRO, July 28. /TASS/. The Gaza Strip needs to receive some 700 truckloads of aid a day to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said.

"The Gaza Strip needs from 600 to 700 trucks with humanitarian cargoes every day," he said as quoted by Egypt’s Al-Qahera al-Ekhbariya television channel.

According to the Egyptian president, Cairo is not hampering cargo from coming in via the Rafah checkpoint on the border with the Gaza Strip, but this checkpoint should be "open on Gaza’s side" as well to ensure uninterrupted humanitarian deliveries.

He pointed out that there are a lot of trucks just sitting in Egypt, ready to go to Gaza with much-needed aid at a moment's notice.

He called on all the world countries "to spare no effort to end hostilities in the enclave and provide urgent assistance to its residents."

The Egyptian president appealed personally to his US counterpart, Donald Trump, whom he respects "for his capabilities and authority," calling on him "to do everything he can to end the war [in Gaza]" and ensure that people in besieged enclave receive assistance.

"It’s time to put an end to this war," he stressed.