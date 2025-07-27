Hamas leader in Gaza says talks amid blockade are pointless

TUNIS, July 27. /TASS/. Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya has said that further talks on a ceasefire in Gaza are pointless among the continuing blockade of the enclave.

"There is no sense in continuing talks amid the blockade, genocide and starvation among out children, women, and people in the Gaza Strip. An urgent delivery of food and medicine to our people will be a real confirmation of the expediency of further negotiations," he said in an address posted on the movement’s Telegram channel.

He criticized the idea of airdropping aid to Gaza, saying that "five airdropped deliveries equal to a small truck." "The real step would be opening of border crossings," he stressed.

On July 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli delegation to leave Qatar, where the Gaza settlement talks had been held since July 6, following Hamas’ response to the ceasefire terms. One the same day, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced on social media that Washington had decided to withdraw its negotiators from Doha, citing Hamas’ position as indicative of a "lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza." He added that the US would explore alternative strategies to secure the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

For its part, Hamas’ leadership stated that it "welcomes the progress of consultations in Doha" and expressed surprise at Witkoff’s reaction to its stance.