Mediators reach agreement with Israel on not attacking humanitarian aid outlets in Gaza

DOHA, July 27. /TASS/. Mediators at the Gaza settlement talks have agreed with Israel that it will not attack humanitarian aid distribution outlets, the Al Arabiya television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, Egypt and Qatar are working on establishing four humanitarian corridors for civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a pause in military activity in several Gaza areas to ease the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave. The pause will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time (from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT) in Al Mawasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City where the Israeli army is not conducting military operations and will be in effect until further notice. The move, according to the IDF, aims to increase the amount of humanitarian aid coming into the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Ali Baraka, a Hamas leader, slammed this decision as a move aiming to distract attention from continuing hostilities in the enclave.