Israeli military reports elimination of senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, July 26. /TASS/. The Israeli military has carried out a new strike on Lebanese territory, according to a statement issued by the army’s press service.

The operation targeted and eliminated a "senior commander" of the Shiite movement Hezbollah, identified as Ali Abd al-Qader Ismail. The strike was conducted in the Bint Jbeil area in southern Lebanon.

The individual killed had "been involved in restoring Hezbollah’s terrorist capabilities," and his actions constituted "a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreements between Israel and Lebanon," the press service emphasized.