Lithuania to allocate 30 mln euros for purchase of Patriot systems for Ukraine

VILNIUS, July 26. /TASS/. Vilnius will allocate 30 mln euros for the purchase of US Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukraine, Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene told the BNS agency following a meeting of Baltic states’ defense chiefs with their American colleague Pete Hegseth.

"Lithuania has announced its position that it will join the purchase of US-produced weapons, specifically the acquisition of Patriot systems, allocating about 30 mln euros for this purpose," the agency quoted the minister as saying.

"In this way, we are sending a strategic message that we fully share this decision of US President Donald Trump," Sakaliene noted.

Trump said earlier that Washington would continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Ukraine if Europe pays for the supplies. Coordination will be carried out by NATO. According to the American president, the deliveries will include 17 Patriot systems.