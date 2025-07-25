UN reacts to reports of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia

NEW YORK, July 26. /TASS/. The United Nations has taken note of reports about civilian casualties in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia, Joyce Msuya, UN assistant secretary general for humanitarian affairs, said at a UN Security Council briefing on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

According to her, recent reports "indicate civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure in the regions of Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Kaluga, Lipetsk and Tula regions in the Russian Federation."

"Under international humanitarian law, all parties must take all feasible precautions to avoid and minimize civilian harm," she added.

Since late June, TASS has repeatedly reported civilian casualties in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions. A deliberate drone strike on a beach in the city of Kursk killed four people, including a five-year-old child, and left another six injured. However, Russian air defenses shoot down the majority of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.