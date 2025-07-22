Trump plays coy when asked about possible meeting with Putin during China visit

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump neither confirmed nor denied whether he would meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin when he comes to China later this year.

"Well, we have a lot of meetings possible," he said when asked whether he could meet with Putin in Beijing.

Trump was fielding questions from reporters at a meeting with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House.

"And I've been invited by a lot of people, and we'll make those decisions pretty soon."

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently said that a meeting of the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States in Beijing at the September events in honor of the 80th anniversary of victory over militaristic Japan is possible.

The Times said that a meeting of the leaders of three victorious countries - Russia, China and the United States - is possible at the September celebration. Peskov noted in an interview with TASS that the Kremlin does not yet have information about such a meeting.

At the end of June, Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov said that Putin plans to spend four days in China. During the visit, the Russian president will take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin, which will be held from August 31 to September 1. Full-scale Russian-Chinese talks are scheduled for September 2, and on September 3 in Beijing, the leaders of Russia and China will jointly participate in celebrations dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II.