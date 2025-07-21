European commissioner, 25 countries urge Israel to lift aid delivery restrictions in Gaza

LONDON, July 21. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of 25 countries and European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib are asking Israel to stop hostilities in the Gaza Strip so that much-needed aid can enter the territory.

"We, the signatories listed below, come together with a simple, urgent message: the war in Gaza must end now," the statement reads.

"The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity," the document says. "We call on the Israeli government to immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid and to urgently enable the UN and humanitarian NGOs to do their life-saving work safely and effectively."

The document was signed by foreign ministers of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK, as well as by the EU commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management.