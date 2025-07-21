Death toll in clashes in Syrian Al-Suwayda exceeds 1,000 people — TV

BEIRUT, July 21. /TASS/. 298 civilians have become victims of the armed clashes that have been ongoing in the province of Al-Suwayda in southern Syria since July 13, while the total number of deaths during the inter-communal conflict amounted to 1,119 people, Sky News Arabia TV channel reported, citing medical sources, which previously put death toll at 940.

According to the TV channel, 427 fighters of the Druze self-defense units were killed. The special forces of the Interior and Defense Ministries sent from Damascus to the southern regions to restore stability lost 354 soldiers, and the pro-government formations of the Arab tribes lost 21 militias. Another 19 members of the internal security forces were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

On July 19, Syrian President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa introduced a ceasefire in Al-Suwayda in accordance with the settlement plan developed with the participation of international mediators. The planned prisoner exchange on July 20 failed due to renewed clashes in several areas between Bedouins and supporters of radical leader of the Syrian Druze Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri.

Earlier, supporters of Sheikh al-Hijri, who opposes normalization of relations with Damascus, prevented the passage of a government delegation to the province, which was escorting a cargo of humanitarian aid. The Syrian authorities condemned these provocative actions.