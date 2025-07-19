Yemen’s Houthis report delivering missile strike on international airport in Israel

DOHA, July 19. /TASS/. The Houthis delivered a missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, using a hypersonic ballistic missile, the Yemeni rebel group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

"Missile troops <…> conducted a unique military operation delivering a strike on Lod Airport (Ben Gurion Airport - TASS), using a Palestine-2 type hypersonic ballistic missile," Saree said in a statement broadcast by the Houthi-controlled television channel Al Masirah.

According to the rebels’ spokesperson, the operation "successfully achieved its objective." As a result of the strike, he claimed, Israel’s key airport suspended operations, and millions of Israelis "were forced to run for shelter."

On Friday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said a missile launched from Yemen had been intercepted. The sirens sounded in several areas in the Jewish state amid the missile threat.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian group Hamas in the embattled enclave. The attacks stopped after a ceasefire was introduced in the Palestinian enclave in mid-January but the rebels warned they would resume strikes on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea after the ceasefire regime was breached in early March. Attempts to attack facilities on Israeli soil, including Ben Gurion Airport, have been made ever since.