Zelensky pitches 'megadeal' to Trump: Ukrainian drones for US weapons

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has pitched a deal to US President Donald Trump where America would buy Ukrainian drone technology in exchange for US weapons.

In an interview with The New York Post, he said that the parties are in "a breakthrough deal that would see the US and Ukraine prop up each other’s aerial technology – with Kiev offering to share everything it’s learned about modern warfare in the three-year conflict with Russia."

This would be done in exchange for Kiev agreeing to buy a swath of weapons from America.

"The people of America need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal," Zelensky said. "I think this is really a mega deal, a win-win, as they say."

"We will be ready to share this experience with America and other European partners," he said, adding that talks were also underway with Denmark, Norway and Germany.

The paper cited experts and officials as saying that America was lacking in drone technology and warfare tactics.

On July 14, Trump said Washington will continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe pays for the supplies. The coordination in this process will be carried out by NATO. After that, he had a telephone conversation with Zelensky.