Israel strikes Syrian city of Qatana

CAIRO, July 16. /TASS/. Israeli jets shelled the Syrian town of Qatana sitting 20 kilometers southwest of the capital Damascus, the SANA news agency reported.

Consequences of the airstrike have not been reported yet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel carried out several airstrikes on Damascus. The first of them targeted the area of the capital that is home to the General Staff of the Syrian Armed Forces, and the subsequent ones hit the General Staff itself and, news reports said, the presidential palace. According to the latest data from the Syrian Health Ministry, at least 3 people were killed in the shelling and 34 others were injured.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the bombing of the Syrian capital, linking it to the escalating situation in southern Syria, where the Israeli-backed Druze people have been engaged in fighting since July 13.