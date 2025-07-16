Armenian PM says country more likely to exit CSTO than restore membership

YEREVAN, July 16. /TASS/. Armenia is more likely to quit the CSTO than resume its membership in the organization, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"It is more likely that we will withdraw from the CSTO than come back to being a member of this organization," Pashinyan said at a press conference.

Earlier, Pashinyan said that Yerevan had frozen participation in the work of the CSTO, as it allegedly created threats to the sovereignty of the republic.

Last December, he said that relations between Armenia and the CSTO had passed the point of no return. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said his country is calculating the risks posed by a possible withdrawal from the CSTO.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this step does not boost the security of the republic, and the return of Yerevan to full-fledged work in the organization will take time.