EU to adopt 18th package of sanctions against Russia in near future — German minister

BERLIN, July 15. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed confidence that the EU will adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia in the near future despite Slovakia's concerns.

"I expect with confidence that this package will be adopted in the near future. We are in the final stage of negotiations at the EU level. It is also necessary that we come to this conclusion now," he said at a news press conference with his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon in Berlin. "It will then be followed by a combination with possible sanctions by the US, which have been announced by the American president."

The minister reiterated that Russia must participate in the talks on Ukraine.

"Otherwise, there will be serious economic consequences," Wadephul said.

He warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against underestimating the situation.

"We will always be on the side of Ukraine and urge him to finally engage in the negotiation process," the minister said.

Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said the EU again failed to reach an agreement on the 18th package of sanctions. Kallas said the discussion at the ambassadorial level will continue on Wednesday, adding with visible irritation that "this has been going on for two months now." She confirmed that Slovakia is demanding that the European Commission make exceptions to a planned ban for EU countries to buy Russian gas from 2027. The ban is not a part of the 18th package of sanctions, but Slovakia has linked the two issues in order to get relief for itself.