Zelensky announces plans to appoint PM Shmygal Ukraine’s defense minister

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has said that he plans to appoint Prime Minister Denis Shmygal the country’s defense minister in the coming days.

"Denis Shmygal’s vast experience will be useful in the Ukrainian defense minister’s office - this is the sphere where the country’s largest resources, most urgent tasks, and a lot of responsibility are concentrated," Zelensky said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

Shmygal will be succeeded as prime minister by his first deputy and economic affairs minister Yulia Sviridenko. Current defense minister Rustem Umerov, who is also Ukraine’s lead negotiator at the ongoing talks with Russia, is expected to be appointed ambassador to the United States.