French bureaucrats hinder freedom of speech, technological progress — Telegram co-founder

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Pavel Durov, co-founder of the Telegram messenger, said that actions of the French authorities in regulating Internet companies would damage the country's economic growth for decades.

"French bureaucrats are waging a crusade against the freedom of speech and technological progress. Using criminal investigations instead of clear rules governing Internet companies will scare away investments and damage the country's economic growth for decades," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier, the media reported that an investigation had been launched in France into the possible illegal use of data on the social network X.