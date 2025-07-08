Macron says recognition of Palestine is the only way to peace in Middle East

LONDON, July 9. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said the recognition of the State of Palestine is the only way to bring peace to the Middle East.

"Together, we are working on recognizing the state of Palestine. Making this political decision is the only path to peace," Macron said in his address to the British parliament.

In his words, the global community should aspire for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"An endless war with no strategic objective presents a great threat for the region and general security," the French leader said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern regions of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages from Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aims to establish Israeli control of the entire Gaza. According to the Gazan Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli aggression has topped 57,500 since October 7, 2023, with more than 136,800 Palestinians suffering injuries.