Iran's president urges Trump to choose between war and peace in Middle East

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump must choose whether to promote peace in the Middle East or allow Israel to drag the US into a war with Iran, said Masoud Pezeshkian, the Asian country’s president.

"Trump, he is capable enough to guide the region towards a peace and a brighter future. And put Israel in its place, or get into a pit, an endless pit or a swamp, and that is a war that Netanyahu wants the United States or the US president to be dragged into. So it is up to the United State president to choose which path," he said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.

"The US president should know that another war will only spread more instability in the Middle East and it is not going to be in the interest or in favor of the US," Pezeshkian went on to say. "The US president is powerful enough to put Israel, to put Netanyahu in their place."

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.