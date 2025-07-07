Iran ready to discuss measures overseeing its nuclear program — Pezeshkian

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. The Iranian government is ready to negotiate oversight measures for Tehran's nuclear program, the country’s President Masoud Pezeshkian told US journalist Tucker Carlson in an interview.

"In order to answer your question with regards to the surveillance or the supervision over our nuclear program, I would like to say that we are ready to hold talks over it. We have never been the party that has run away from verification. We stand ready to have these supervisions," the president said when asked to comment on the suspension of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"But unfortunately, as the result of the United States unlawful attacks against our nuclear centers and installations, many of the pieces of equipment and the facilities there have been severely damaged. Therefore, we don't have any access to them," Pezeshkian stated.

According to him, the introduction of oversight measures requires a prior assessment of the damage, as well as time.