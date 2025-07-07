Iranian president says Tehran ready for talks with US, points to problem of trust

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. Tehran is ready to resume talks with Washington but there is a problem of trust, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.

"We see no problem in re-entering the negotiations," he pointed out. However, "there is a condition <...> for restarting the talks," Pezeshkian noted. "How are we going to trust the United States again? We re-enter the negotiations then how can we know for sure that in the middle of the talks, the Israeli regime will not be given permission again to attack us?" he added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.