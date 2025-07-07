Trump’s protectionist measures against BRICS futile — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, July 7. /TASS/. The protectionist actions of US President Donald Trump targeting BRICS member states and their partners are destined to fail, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning stated.

"There are no winners in trade or tariff wars, and protectionism has no future," she emphasized during a briefing, commenting on the White House’s plans to impose 10% tariffs on countries supporting BRICS.

The Chinese diplomat stressed that Beijing firmly opposes the arbitrary use of tariffs as a tool for coercion and pressure. "This does not advance the interests of any party concerned," she added.

Mao Ning also reaffirmed that BRICS serves as a key platform for dialogue among emerging economies, "promoting openness, inclusiveness, and mutually beneficial cooperation." She underlined that the alliance does not intend to provoke inter-bloc rivalry.

Earlier, Trump vowed to impose an additional 10% duty on countries backing policies championed by the BRICS coalition.