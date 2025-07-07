Hezbollah rejects new agreements between Lebanon, Israel — politician

BEIRUT, July 7. /TASS/. The Hezbollah Shia movement insists that Israel must implement the ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024, and sees no justification for Lebanon to pursue accords with the Jewish state, Hasan Izz-Al-Din, the movement’s spokesperson and parliament member, said.

"The United States and France, the co-sponsors of the ceasefire, need to make Israel respect the truce and withdraw troops from Lebanon instead of trying to impose another document on the Lebanese government, which would cancel out the previous one," he told the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anba. "This is why Hezbollah opposes any new agreements with Israel," Izz-Al-Din added. He also said that the idea of resistance forces transferring weapons to the Lebanese army amid the ongoing Israeli occupation was "a dangerous scheme."

Izz-Al-Din made these remarks just hours before US Special Envoy Tom Barrack’s arrival in Beirut, where he is expected to discuss a roadmap for the disarmament of Hezbollah’s Shia militia with the Lebanese authorities. The lawmaker urged Lebanon’s leadership to adopt "a firm, independent stance, rejecting blackmail and foreign meddling in the country’s internal affairs."

Earlier, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated that "lasting stability in Lebanon cannot be achieved without the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the country and an end to all acts of aggression." He also underlined that the government intends to ensure that radical organizations hand over their weapons to the Lebanese army.

On July 6, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on the facilities belonging to Shia units in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley in the country’s east. The attacks targeted Hezbollah’s military sites, including missile production and storage facilities.

According to the Lebanese Interior Ministry, over 3,000 ceasefire violations by Israel have been recorded since November 2024. Israeli strikes have killed 196 people in Lebanon and injured 485.