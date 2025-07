TEL-AVIV, July 7. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has identified the launch of two missiles from Yemen toward the Jewish state.

"Attempts were made to intercept the missiles and the results of the interception are under review," the IDF said in a statement.

According to the Israeli military, sirens were sounded "in accordance with protocol."

Earlier, the IDF said that a projectile had been launched from Yemen and that "aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.".