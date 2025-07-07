Musk says his party could back US presidential candidate in future election campaigns

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk did not rule out that, in the future, his America Party could support a US presidential candidate as he said getting seats in the US Congress would be a priority in the next 12 months.

"Backing a candidate for president is not out of the question, but the focus for the next 12 months is on the House and the Senate," he wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, Musk, the wealthiest person on the planet, announced establishing the America Party based on the results of a vote on his page on X.

On June 30, the US billionaire entrepreneur called for the creation of a third political party in the United States as he renewed criticism of President Donald Trump’s signature bill to slash federal spending. On July 4, Trump signed the tax and spending bill into law after the Senate approved the legislation.