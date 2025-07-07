Trump says is saddened to watch Musk go `off the rails’ with plans to create a third party

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has shared his sadness over how Elon Musk has gone `off the rails’ as he commented on the US billionaire entrepreneur’s idea to start a third US party.

"I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely `off the rails’, essentially becoming a train wreck over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a third political party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - the system seems not designed for them," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform, adding that the one thing such political parties were good for is the creation of "disruption and chaos.".