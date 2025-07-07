Trumps calls Musk’s idea of starting a third US party ridiculous

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump described as ridiculous Elon Musk’s plans to establish a third party in his country.

"I think it’s ridiculous to start a third party. We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party," Trump said when asked to comment on Musk’s idea adding that "it’s always been a two-party system" in the United States. "I think starting a third party just adds to confusion," he argued. Even as Musk can "have fun with it," "third parties have never worked," the US leader shared with reporters before boarding Air Force One en route from New Jersey.

Earlier, Musk, the wealthiest person on the planet, announced establishing the America Party based on the results of a vote on his page on X.

On June 30, the US billionaire entrepreneur called for the creation of a third US political party as he renewed criticism of Trump’s signature bill to slash federal spending. On July, Trump signed the tax and spending bill into law after the Senate approved the legislation.