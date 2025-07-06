First round of indirect Gaza ceasefire talks ends without agreement — TV

DOHA, July 7. /TASS/. The first round of indirect talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has ended without an agreement, Sky News Arabia quoted Palestinian officials familiar with the negotiations as saying.

Israeli negotiators and a delegation of the radical Palestinian movement resumed talks in Doha on Sunday evening. The sources told the TV channel that the Israeli delegation "does not have sufficient mandate to reach an agreement" with Hamas.

The first round of talks came amid the upcoming visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington scheduled to take place on Monday. US President Donald Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One en route from New Jersey on Sunday that a Gaza ceasefire deal could be reached within the coming week.

On July 4, Hamas handed a positive response to the latest ceasefire plan to mediators.

On July 2, Trump stated that Israel had agreed to the terms of a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.