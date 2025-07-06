Supporting efforts on Ukraine and space exploration — key points of BRICS declaration

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The leaders of the BRICS countries at the 17th summit in Rio de Janeiro adopted a declaration addressing the most pressing international issues, as well as outlining directions for the further development of the bloc.

The document comprises 126 points and focuses on the topics including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, cooperation in space exploration, healthcare and other sectors, and the fight against terrorism.

TASS has compiled the key provisions of the declaration.

Ukraine

Summit participants expressed hope that current efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine will lead to a sustainable peace.

The text does not mention the mediation efforts of the United States or Turkey. Nevertheless, BRICS leaders expressed appreciation for offers of mediation, including the establishment of the African Peace Initiative and the Group of Friends for Peace.

The document condemns attacks by Ukraine on bridges and railway infrastructure in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions of Russia on May 31, June 1, and June 5.

Risks of nuclear war

The member states expressed concern over the escalating risks of nuclear conflict. They reaffirmed the necessity of reinvigorating the system of nuclear disarmament, arms control, and non-proliferation.

Middle East

BRICS leaders voiced concern over conflicts and instability in the Middle East and North Africa.

They condemned Israel’s strikes on Iran, labeling them violations of international law and the UN Charter.

The countries also called for continued negotiations concerning the Gaza Strip, the outcome of which should be a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

They welcomed the lifting of sanctions on Syria and expressed hope that this will support efforts to restore the state. The member countries also reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.

Unilateral sanctions and terrorism

BRICS countries once again condemned the practice of unilateral economic sanctions, including secondary sanctions, which contravene international law. These measures impede economic development, threaten food security, and exacerbate environmental problems, the declaration said.

The BRICS leaders called for the swift adoption of a comprehensive UN convention on combating international terrorism. They condemned all acts of terrorism, regardless of their objectives or motivations. The document emphasized that terrorism must not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group.

Plans for the future

The BRICS countries reached a principled agreement on establishing a BRICS Space Council. This body is deemed necessary to facilitate further cooperation in space activities within the bloc, the declaration said. Work on defining the main parameters of its structure will continue.

The leaders also highlighted the importance of developing a BRICS grain exchange. They called for organizing trade in other agricultural and raw materials through this platform.

BRICS members intend to harmonize the regulatory frameworks of their medical product oversight bodies, cooperate in nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceuticals, and jointly combat various diseases.

They voiced support for initiatives on the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) and reliable data governance in healthcare systems, as well as agreed to promote local and indigenous sports among BRICS countries and around the world.

The leaders also approved a work plan for 2025-2028, focusing on establishing robust early warning systems for natural disasters and enhancing response capacities.

The next BRICS summit will be held in 2026 in India, which will assume the bloc’s chairmanship.