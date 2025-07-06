BRICS admits that its further expansion requires adjustments in its work

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. The BRICS nations agree that the association’s expansion requires adjustments of its working methods, according to the declaration of the BRICS summit in Brazil.

"We acknowledge that BRICS growing membership and thematic agenda require adjustments of the group’s working methods. In this regard, we acknowledge the ongoing efforts to update the BRICS Terms of Reference and encourage that this process is carried forward. We support the refinement of existing practices to ensure that BRICS remains effective, efficient, responsive, inclusive and consensus-based," the document reads. "We underscore our strong belief that extending the BRICS dialogue and partnership with EMDCs (Emerging Markets and Developing Countries - TASS) will further contribute to strengthening the spirit of solidarity and true international cooperation for the benefit of all."

"We emphasize the importance of partner countries contributing to BRICS cooperation in accordance with the Modalities of BRICS Partner Country Category, adopted at the BRICS Summit at Kazan, Russia, and welcome their participation in various ministerial and technical-level meetings under Brazilian Chairship," it says.

"We reaffirm that institutional development is a continuous and dynamic process that should reflect the group’s needs and priorities," the leaders state. "We underscore our strong belief that extending the BRICS dialogue and partnership with EMDCs will further contribute to strengthening the spirit of solidarity and true international cooperation for the benefit of all. We recognize the need to establish a common BRICS database to facilitate access to relevant documents and background information.".