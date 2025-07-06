BRICS countries condemn attacks on Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. BRICS member states have strongly condemned the attacks on bridges and railway infrastructure in Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions on May 31, June 1, and June 5, according to the final declaration of the BRICS summit.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the attacks against bridges and railways infrastructure deliberately targeting civilians in Bryansk, Kursk and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation on 31 May, 1 and 5 June 2025, resulting in multiple civilian casualties, including children," the document said.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original members - Brazil, Russia, India, and China. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia became full-fledged members of the bloc on January 1, 2024. On January 6, 2025, Indonesia also joined BRICS as a full-fledged member. In 2026, the BRICS chairmanship will pass from Brazil to India.