MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s course toward European integration is leading the country to poverty and war, Ilan Sor, the leader of Moldova’s opposition Victorie (Victory) bloc, said.

"The European integration path leads to a war. The path of European integration has led to a total poverty, it has led to the mayhem and obscurantism that are reigning in Moldova, and, importantly, to the Nazis who are now in power in Moldova," he told journalists after the bloc’s conference in Moscow.

He promised that if his bloc wins the upcoming parliamentary elections in Moldova on September 28, its representatives will pursue a course toward closer relations with Russia rather than the European Union.