RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. The new, fair world order is superseding the unipolar system that was built in the interests of the richest nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The unipolar system of international relations, which used to serve the interests of the richest countries, is becoming a thing of the past," he addressed the BRICS summit via video link. "It is being superseded by a fairer multipolar world."

"The world is living through cardinal changes," Putin emphasized.